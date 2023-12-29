Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Alvopetro Energy Price Performance
ALVOF opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.
Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 53.79% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alvopetro Energy
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Apple stock is institutional favorite, but is it overvalued?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 4 beaten-down penny stocks ready to take off
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.