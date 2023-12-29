Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

ALVOF opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 53.79% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

