American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.01 and last traded at $95.01. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,900% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.51.

American Biltrite Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.45 and its 200-day moving average is $120.24.

American Biltrite Company Profile

American Biltrite Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications.

