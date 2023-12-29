American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,523 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in American Express by 1.9% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.7% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

American Express stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.35. The stock had a trading volume of 278,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,433. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $136.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

