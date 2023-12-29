American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Amy Y. Murray Sells 850 Shares

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AFG opened at $119.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.80. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $143.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.36.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,987,000 after acquiring an additional 197,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,973,000 after purchasing an additional 654,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,078,000 after purchasing an additional 356,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,103 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

