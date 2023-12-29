American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $531.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

