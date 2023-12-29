AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.0 days.
AMG Critical Materials Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AMVMF opened at $25.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.67. AMG Critical Materials has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $56.87.
AMG Critical Materials Company Profile
