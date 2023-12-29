AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMVMF opened at $25.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.67. AMG Critical Materials has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $56.87.

AMG Critical Materials N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace and hybrid energy storage systems to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

