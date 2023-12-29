Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CAO Samantha Prout Sells 7,659 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $107,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

FOLD stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 36,572 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

