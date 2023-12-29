Amit Yoran Sells 2,300 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $109,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,092.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenable alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $227,033.46.

On Monday, November 20th, Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $190,438.95.

Tenable Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $49.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TENB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.