AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Down 88.6% in December

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AmmPower Stock Performance

AmmPower stock opened at 0.03 on Friday. AmmPower has a 52-week low of 0.02 and a 52-week high of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.09.

About AmmPower

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

