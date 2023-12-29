Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
NYSE AP opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.43 million, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ampco-Pittsburgh
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.