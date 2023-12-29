Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $209,364.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $209,364.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,625. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 645,917 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 225,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 539.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 212,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 179,168 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Further Reading

