Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 100,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 180,172 shares.The stock last traded at $31.84 and had previously closed at $31.56.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 929,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 424,257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 663,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 99,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,617,000.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

