ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the November 30th total of 1,774,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AUKUF stock remained flat at $2.64 during trading hours on Friday. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

