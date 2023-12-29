ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.27

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 16461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

ams-OSRAM Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $702.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $983.90 million during the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 44.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ams-OSRAM AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

