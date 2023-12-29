Amy Y. Murray Sells 850 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $119.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.36. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $143.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $94,625,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,973,000 after purchasing an additional 654,442 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,511,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 511.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,498,000 after buying an additional 361,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,078,000 after buying an additional 356,403 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AFG

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.