Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 2.1% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $81,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.32. 252,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,481. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

