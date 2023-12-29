Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) PT at C$28.50

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$23.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.78. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.10 and a 12 month high of C$28.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.5641855 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy

(Get Free Report

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

