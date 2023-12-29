Analyzing Akumin (AKUMQ) and Its Rivals

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Akumin to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akumin and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million -$156.76 million -0.12 Akumin Competitors $995.81 million -$116.88 million -125.87

Akumin’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42% Akumin Competitors -2,859.52% -385.47% -39.23%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Akumin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Akumin has a beta of -1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Akumin and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A Akumin Competitors 277 1094 1973 32 2.52

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 25.33%. Given Akumin’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akumin has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Akumin competitors beat Akumin on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

