Analyzing JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JD Sports Fashion and TJX Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD Sports Fashion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TJX Companies $49.94 billion 2.13 $3.50 billion $3.53 26.41

TJX Companies has higher revenue and earnings than JD Sports Fashion.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD Sports Fashion 0 0 0 1 4.00 TJX Companies 0 2 13 0 2.87

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for JD Sports Fashion and TJX Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

TJX Companies has a consensus target price of $99.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.98%. Given TJX Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TJX Companies is more favorable than JD Sports Fashion.

Profitability

This table compares JD Sports Fashion and TJX Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD Sports Fashion N/A N/A N/A TJX Companies 7.85% 62.67% 14.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of TJX Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of TJX Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TJX Companies beats JD Sports Fashion on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands. The company also operates online business. In addition, it licenses fashion brands and operates fitness centers; operates as online own label women's fashion retailer; and manufactures and distributes professional fitness equipment. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain and the Canary Islands, Sweden, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bury, the United Kingdom. JD Sports Fashion plc is a subsidiary of Pentland Group Limited.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise. The TJX Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

