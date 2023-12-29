Analyzing Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO)

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 2.17% 13.46% 2.25% Till Capital N/A -4.75% -1.79%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $302.30 million 0.26 -$17.49 million $0.24 8.50 Till Capital $6.76 million N/A -$4.20 million ($0.77) -3.64

This table compares First Acceptance and Till Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Till Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Acceptance. Till Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Acceptance and Till Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Acceptance beats Till Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Till Capital

(Get Free Report)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.