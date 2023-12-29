Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the November 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ANDR opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Andrea Electronics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally.

