Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.88). 178,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 88,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.86).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.84. The firm has a market cap of £81.30 million, a PE ratio of 432.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It operates in two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.

