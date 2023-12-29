Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Director Muneer A. Satter Purchases 350,000 Shares

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) Director Muneer A. Satter bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Annexon Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $7.65.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Annexon by 31.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Annexon by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Annexon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Annexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Annexon by 26.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

