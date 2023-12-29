Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANVS. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

NYSE:ANVS opened at $19.56 on Friday. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.53). On average, analysts anticipate that Annovis Bio will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

