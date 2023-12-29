ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is First Personal Financial Services’ 7th Largest Position

First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises about 2.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in ANSYS by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $361.86 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $363.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

