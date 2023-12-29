Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Trading Down 3.3%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.89 and last traded at $30.06. Approximately 59,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 307,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

APGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,894,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,037,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

