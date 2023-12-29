Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading Down 1.6%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Approximately 1,705,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,037,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

Arc Minerals Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £38.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25.

About Arc Minerals

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

