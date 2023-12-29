ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Trading Down 23.2%

Shares of ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Free Report) were down 23.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Non-steel Operations, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.