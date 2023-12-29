ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Trading Down 23.2%

Shares of ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Free Report) were down 23.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Non-steel Operations, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa.
