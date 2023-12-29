Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PM CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,764,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 98,522 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $29,334.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,421.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $1,024,862. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE ARCH opened at $166.54 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $175.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.43%.

Arch Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

