Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.59

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.59 and last traded at $118.59, with a volume of 43252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Get Ares Management alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $2,183,763.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,376 shares of company stock worth $25,910,510. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,777,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ares Management by 159.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,383,000 after acquiring an additional 922,675 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $93,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ares Management by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,938,000 after acquiring an additional 786,862 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.