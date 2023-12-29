Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 440.4% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ARSMF traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.14. 60,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.15. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12-month low of 0.07 and a 12-month high of 0.22.
About Ares Strategic Mining
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Strategic Mining
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.