Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 440.4% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARSMF traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.14. 60,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.15. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12-month low of 0.07 and a 12-month high of 0.22.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the identifying and mining of fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

