Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Update

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,711,600 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the November 30th total of 49,334,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,354,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Argonaut Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $0.36 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

