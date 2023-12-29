Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Update

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,711,600 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the November 30th total of 49,334,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,354,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Argonaut Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $0.36 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.
About Argonaut Gold
