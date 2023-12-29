Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in December

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Arjo AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARRJF opened at $3.83 on Friday. Arjo AB has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97.
Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile
