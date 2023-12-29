Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in December

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Arjo AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARRJF opened at $3.83 on Friday. Arjo AB has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and safe working conditions for healthcare professionals in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and preventive injuries prevention, prevention of deep vein thrombosis and treatment of edema, leg ulcer treatment and prevention, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

