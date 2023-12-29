Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.15

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.15 and last traded at $114.15, with a volume of 777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.38.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.19. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Analysts expect that Arkema S.A. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

