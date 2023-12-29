Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,677,000 after purchasing an additional 150,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,855,000 after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 1.5 %

ABG opened at $227.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.04 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

