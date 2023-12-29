Ascendiant Capital Markets Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $168.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $133.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.68.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.31. Expedia Group has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $155.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,725 over the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

