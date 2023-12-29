ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 229.1% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

ASMVY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.47. 3,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,812. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. ASMPT has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $32.42.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

