ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 229.1% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
ASMPT Stock Performance
ASMVY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.47. 3,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,812. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. ASMPT has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $32.42.
About ASMPT
