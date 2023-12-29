ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 550 ($6.99) to GBX 500 ($6.35) in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 450 ($5.72) to GBX 445 ($5.65) in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

ASOS Stock Performance

ASOS Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. ASOS has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

