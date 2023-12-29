Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Director Scott Stanford Buys 18,442 Shares of Stock

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) Director Scott Stanford purchased 18,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $22,314.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Astra Space Stock Up 26.3 %

NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $1.73 on Friday. Astra Space, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Get Astra Space alerts:

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. will post -7.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astra Space

About Astra Space

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Astra Space during the second quarter worth $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Astra Space by 335.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 311,622 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Astra Space by 186.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 82,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53,427 shares in the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services in the United States of America. It operates through Launch Services and Space Products segments. Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.