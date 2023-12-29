Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Director Scott Stanford Buys 18,442 Shares of Stock

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) Director Scott Stanford purchased 18,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $22,314.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Astra Space Stock Up 26.3 %
NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $1.73 on Friday. Astra Space, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.
Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. will post -7.65 EPS for the current year.
About Astra Space
Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services in the United States of America. It operates through Launch Services and Space Products segments. Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
