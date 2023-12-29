Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Up 380.0% in December

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance

AIOSF opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.