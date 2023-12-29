Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Up 1.4%

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.50 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.43). Approximately 184,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 239,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.41).

Augmentum Fintech Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £190.22 million and a P/E ratio of 3,716.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.66.

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

