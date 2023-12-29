Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,699. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $244.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $245.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

