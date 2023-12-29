Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,095 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 1.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after acquiring an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after acquiring an additional 610,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after purchasing an additional 275,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $244.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.30. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $245.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.45.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

