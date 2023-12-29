Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$8.09 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.50 and a 1 year high of C$8.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Apple stock is institutional favorite, but is it overvalued?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 4 beaten-down penny stocks ready to take off
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.