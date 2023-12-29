AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 4.3% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,788,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,295,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

NYSE AZO traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,573.05. 17,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,977. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,604.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,541.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

