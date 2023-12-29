Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVDE. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 72.9% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.45. The stock had a trading volume of 97,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,640. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

