Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the November 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Price Performance
Awakn Life Sciences stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 90,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,092. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.
Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile
