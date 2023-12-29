Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the November 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Price Performance

Awakn Life Sciences stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 90,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,092. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University of Exeter for exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy to treat Severe AUD.

