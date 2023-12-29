Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Karen Noblett Sells 7,051 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) insider Karen Noblett sold 7,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $446,187.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Karen Noblett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00.

Axonics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $63.75 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $68.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Axonics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Axonics by 71.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axonics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,950,000 after buying an additional 162,665 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,223,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,216,000 after buying an additional 311,557 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,888,000 after buying an additional 404,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

