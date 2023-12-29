Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Update

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGFGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS AZRGF remained flat at $56.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. Azrieli Group has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $56.50.

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

