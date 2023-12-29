Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Update

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AZRGF remained flat at $56.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. Azrieli Group has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $56.50.

Get Azrieli Group alerts:

Azrieli Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.