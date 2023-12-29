Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,613 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,086,000. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,662,000 after acquiring an additional 421,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 42.3% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $170.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.